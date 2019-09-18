Liberia: High Court Justice Yuoh Urges Lawyers to Have Passion, Respect for Profession

Supreme Court Associate Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh has called on lawyers to have respect for their profession and observe moral ethics and good character in the performance of their duties.

"Being a lawyer is not just about bluffing, but a lawyer should have passion for the profession," she indicated.

"For all lawyers to enter this profession you must be able to do much so that someone knows that you have passion for your profession," Justice Yuoh said Monday at the Joint and Formal Opening of the September 2019 Term of the Sixth Judicial Circuit and Civil Law Courts "A" and "B" at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia.

According to the Liberia News Agency (LINA) Justice Yuoh further stated: "In the black gown society you need to be disciplined as a good lawyer so as to encourage people out there to have respect for you."

She said many people have their own views on the law, noting that the law is the law; the law is not reasoning, because everyone has his or her views on how the law is; what you think and what it is, the law is the law that is why most people fail to understand that the law is the law."

Justice Yuoh cited the late Angel Togba case, in which the Supreme Court acquitted the defendants in the case. She noted that many people were angry because they said it must have been someone who killed the victim.

"They did not read the entire case file to know the facts surrounding the case, but instead wanted the defendants to be sentenced," the Associate Justice pointed out.

She said there was not sufficient evidence during the trial linking the defendants to Angel's death, noting that evidence is based upon facts to enable one determine the truth in a case, not presumption."

Justice Yuoh further said that the Supreme Court has said it over and over to lawyers to always read the Supreme Court ruling to enable them familiarize themselves with a case.

At the same time, Justice Yuoh has warned lawyers to be God-fearing and have respect for the rule of law, adding, "Govern yourselves as lawyers with moral ethics; the fear of God instils ethics and respect for the rule of law."

"If you are not prepared for this black gown society, the high court will not hesitate to enforce the rule of law on any judge, magistrate, or lawyer," she stressed.

She explained further: "The Supreme Court does not dismiss any judge; we refer you to the Legislature for impeachment," she said, citing the case of former Associate Judge Richard Klah, in which the Judicial Inquiry Committee recommended not less than one year suspension for him, "but we referred him to the Legislature."

Meanwhile, Justice Yuoh has called on lawyers to join hands in the dress code always of legal professionals, adding, "Be in your gown with your black coat and govern yourselves appropriately."