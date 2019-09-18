Liberia: 'Harmonization Points to Great Financial Future for Civil Servants' - Nasscorp

17 September 2019
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The payroll harmonization process involves the creation of an automated database by Government which would from-time-to-time enable the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) to have hands-on statistics on the number of prospective pensioners.The payroll harmonization process involves the creation of an automated database by Government which would from-time-to-time enable the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP) to have hands-on statistics on the number of prospective pensioners.

According to NASSCORP's Assistant Director of Public Information, Education and Training, Winston Jah, the new policy further safeguards the financial sustainability or financial future of public sector workers.

Providing details about the retirement process, Jah told LINA on Monday that employees born before February 1, 1980 are required to make a total of 100 monthly contributions for the period eight years and four months, while employees born after 1980 are required to make a total of 144 monthly contributions for 12 years.

"For workers born after 1980, their increment in pension percent will commence after the 144 months contributions," he said.

NASSCORP Boss. Mr. Von Ballmoos

According to NASSCORP, pension is paid at the rate of a minimum of 25% of the employee's gross income or maximum 40% of the gross income of the employee, with a condition being that an employee who was born before 1980 and completes his 100 monthly contributions, earns 1% for every 10 months contributions, and this enables that employee to have 1% added to pension.

Further, the institution says that in this instance, the employee will move from 25% to 26%.

Every 10 months of contributions earns an employee 1% after the required 100 months for those born before 1980, meaning that depending on how many extra contributions a worker makes, she/he could have between 25% - 40% in pension benefit, it also explained.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Republic

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Business
Governance
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Pressure on Nigerian Govt to Sue South Africa Over Xenophobia

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.