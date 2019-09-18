Liberia: Prosecution in Sinoe Women Torture Case Wants Life Imprisonment for Perpetrators

Prosecuting lawyers in the Sinoe County women torture case have filed a motion to rescind the 25 years jail sentence for the seven male convicts, and asked the Court to sentence them to life imprisonment.

Chief Justice, Francis Korkpor

According to the Liberia News Agency(LINA)the motion was filed by Grand Bassa County Attorney Patto Jarba days after the Court rendered its final ruling in the case.

The convicts are Moses Solo, Teah Gmawlue, Sylvester Charty, Dennis P. Pyne, Victor Solo, Tweh Kelgbeh and Alex Karpeh.

In his ruling on Wednesday, September 12, the Second Judicial Circuit Court.

...