Zimbabwe: Doctors Crisis - ED Urged to Extend Begging Bowl to International Community

17 September 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

The opposition party, Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has encouraged President Emerson Mnangagwa to engage the International community and seek help in addressing grievances of medical doctors who are crying foul over that they call 'petty' salaries.

The doctors, through their representatives, the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA), have been up in arms with their employer, the government over meager salaries which they said have been eroded by the ever-raising inflation.

The challenge comes after doctors from the country's biggest hospitals (Harare and Bulawayo) downed tools to protest against the abduction of their president Dr. Peter Mugombeyi who was abduction on Saturday evening.

Addressing a press conference in Harare today, MDC's Secretary for Health and Child Care, Dr Henry Madzorera said abductions were not the solution to problems bedeviling the country.

"The abduction of a doctor who is expressing his concerns is not a solution, ZANU PF, Mnangagwa should talk to the international community and get help so that the center of the problem is addressed".

He went on to say that the deteriorating health standards in Zimbabwe is very worrisome and it needs to be dealt with forthwith.

"People are dying in hospitals because they do not have money to buy medicines and the government spending money on the dead and at the end of the day they abduct those who are complaining," he added.

Ministry of health workforce comprising of doctors and nurses who are earning less than $200 a month, took to the streets to protest against the abduction of their union leader,with senior doctors also joining the protest demanding that Mugombeyi must be brought back or else they will not go back to work.

Mugombeyi has been fronting salary negotiations between the health workers and the employer.

Meanwhile, in a statement, police said they have started investigating the matter, but however, cautioned against making kidnapping allegations which they said will damage the country's image.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Business
Governance
Health
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Pressure on Nigerian Govt to Sue South Africa Over Xenophobia

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.