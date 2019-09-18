Ghana: Nyarkotey College of Medicine Holds Matriculation Ceremony

17 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Godfred Blay Gibbah

Tema — A private legal practitioner, Maurice K. Ampaw, has urged naturopathic physicians to accept postings to rural areas after completing their studies to enhance the health and wellbeing of the people.

Mr Ampaw gave the advice when 42 Naturopathic Assistant students took the maiden matriculation oath to, among other things, officially induct them as junior members of the Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine.

The occasion coincided with the 'white coat' ceremony.

Mr Ampaw told the matriculants not to behave like some of their counterparts in the conventional medicine sector who refused to accept postings to rural areas and crippled the health system with intermittent strikes to demand better conditions of service.

He called on the government to invest in the natural medicine industry to rake in billions of dollars just like the Chinese and Indians have done.

The President and Founder of Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine, Dr Raphael Nyakortey Obu, advised the matriculants to obey the rules and regulations of the college and build a strong network.

He noted that the global complementary and alternative medicine market size was expected to generate a revenue of $211 billion by 2026.

Dr Obu, therefore, called on the students to position themselves to take advantage of the opportunities that Naturopathic medicine practice offers.

He also called on the One District One Factory secretariat to focus on hibiscus tea production for preventive health.

Chief of Ametafor in Osudoku, Nene Ogah Osuagbo I, suggested that satellite campuses of the college be opened in East Osudoku and the Lower Volta basin to leverage on indigenous herbal medical knowledge and the availability of high value medicinal plants.

He urged the government to consider legalising the cultivation of marijuana for the local industry and for export.

Registrar of Traditional Medicine Practice Council, Torgbui Yaka IV, advised the matriculants to study hard, adding that after their academic studies the council would conduct a professional qualifying examination and interview and award them licence to practise as Naturopathic Assistants in the country.

The Registrar of Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine, Mr George Nartey administered the matriculation oath to the students after which they signed the register.

