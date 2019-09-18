Ghana: GCB Bank Refurbishes Ussher Clinic

17 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

GCB Bank Limited has completed 80 per cent of an on-going remodelling and renovation of the Ussher Clinic in Jamestown, Accra.

The clinic, which serves a majority of the residents of the Ashiedu-Keteke Sub-metro of the Greater Accra Region, has seen very little renovation since its establishment in 1963.

Before the commencement of the renovation, the building was approaching a state of dilapidation with leaking roofs, ill functioning washrooms, lack of adequate clinical equipment to work with and a generally unwholesome environment thereby endangering the lives of both staff and patients.

The renovation of the Ussher Clinic is one of the activities under GCB's CSR initiatives on health.

The bank also seeks to contribute to the good health and wellbeing of the community which is Goal 3 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking at the site inspection, Mr Anselm Ransford Adzetey Sowah, Managing Director of GCB Bank expressed delight about the progress of the project.

"This project was launched in March this year with the hope of completion in December but we have just been informed that the renovation work can be completed in October. We are eagerly looking forward to handing this clinic over and hope that all the new facilities available will serve the community well," he expressed.

Mr Sowah added that the refurbishment of the hospital would ease the burden of the surrounding hospitals that were burdened with over a dozen referrals from the Ussher Clinic daily due to the low capacity of the clinic.

"The renovation which includes the construction of a new surgical theatre and the provision of other state-of-the- art medical supplies will allow for referrals to rather be brought in from nearby clinics and maternity homes," he added.

The bank hopes to see an upgrade of the clinic after the completion of all renovation works.

Aside from the Ussher Clinic project, GCB is also renovating another clinic in Alavanyo which will be completed next year. The bank is also a traditional donor to both the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and the Cardiothoracic Centre at the same hospital.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Health
Aid and Assistance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
As Leaders Gather, Nigerian Assumes Top UN General Assemby Post

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.