Ghana: GCB Bank Refurbishes Ussher Clinic

GCB Bank Limited has completed 80 per cent of an on-going remodelling and renovation of the Ussher Clinic in Jamestown, Accra.

The clinic, which serves a majority of the residents of the Ashiedu-Keteke Sub-metro of the Greater Accra Region, has seen very little renovation since its establishment in 1963.

Before the commencement of the renovation, the building was approaching a state of dilapidation with leaking roofs, ill functioning washrooms, lack of adequate clinical equipment to work with and a generally unwholesome environment thereby endangering the lives of both staff and patients.

The renovation of the Ussher Clinic is one of the activities under GCB's CSR initiatives on health.

The bank also seeks to contribute to the good health and wellbeing of the community which is Goal 3 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking at the site inspection, Mr Anselm Ransford Adzetey Sowah, Managing Director of GCB Bank expressed delight about the progress of the project.

"This project was launched in March this year with the hope of completion in December but we have just been informed that the renovation work can be completed in October. We are eagerly looking forward to handing this clinic over and hope that all the new facilities available will serve the community well," he expressed.

Mr Sowah added that the refurbishment of the hospital would ease the burden of the surrounding hospitals that were burdened with over a dozen referrals from the Ussher Clinic daily due to the low capacity of the clinic.

"The renovation which includes the construction of a new surgical theatre and the provision of other state-of-the- art medical supplies will allow for referrals to rather be brought in from nearby clinics and maternity homes," he added.

The bank hopes to see an upgrade of the clinic after the completion of all renovation works.

Aside from the Ussher Clinic project, GCB is also renovating another clinic in Alavanyo which will be completed next year. The bank is also a traditional donor to both the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and the Cardiothoracic Centre at the same hospital.