Gambia: Former GPA Managing Director Ml Gibba Banned From Serving As CEO of Public Enterprises

Mr. Momodou L. Gibba is banned from serving on the Board of Public Enterprises or as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer for (15) years from the date of the publication of the Government White Paper on the findings and recommendations of the Janneh Commission of Inquiry.

The Government said: "The Government accepts the recommendations of the Commission that Mr. Momodou L. Gibba should be banned, and Mr. Momodou L. Gibba is hereby banned, from serving on the Board of Public Enterprises or as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer for (15) years from the date of the publication of this White Paper. The monies shall be recovered from the assets of former President Jammeh."

Mr. Momodou L. Gibba served as a civil servant in various capacities since 1974. The most prominent of the positions he served were as managing director of the Asset Management and Recovery Corporation (AMRC) from 1999 to 2004; Managing Director Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) from 2004 to 2011; and the Managing Director of the Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation (SSHFC) from 2011 to August 2012, and deployed back to GPA from 2012 to December 2014, when his service to government was terminated.

Mr. Gibba is related to former President Jammeh by marriage. The Commission noted that Mr. Gibba's father, the Alkalo of Dobong, allocated land measuring 320.45 hectares to former President Jammeh. Mr. Gibba was involved in the financial dealings of former President Jammeh as Managing Director of the GPA and SSHFC.

The Commission found, inter alia, that Mr. Gibba was a facilitator as he aided in executing all of former President Jammeh's directives, and turned the GPA into a cash cow for former President Jammeh. The Commission found that Mr. Gibba and former President Jammeh are jointly and severally liable for the sum of D6.9 million being unpaid balance of the CFA sold to former President Jammeh with interest to be recovered from the latter's assets and refunded to GPA; that Mr. Gibba neither sought nor had the approval of the GPA Board to authorize the rendering of services to Kanilai Family Farms, in the sums of D11,480,194.28, D1,523,589.82, and D5,296,454.64, or to finance the Kanilai Cultural Center by donating the amount of D7,043,669.86 for which he and former President Jammeh are jointly and severally liable.

The Commission found Mr. Gibba liable for the failure by KFF to pay port charges for the importation of commodities, and together with former President Jammeh, for the payment of D11,480,194.28 and D1,523,589.82. the Commission also found that during his tenure as Managing Director of SSHFC, Mr. Gibba authorized a loan of D10,000,000 to former President Jammeh for the purchase of Tobaski rams which remained unpaid.

The Government accepts the findings of the Commission in so far as they relate to Mr. Momodou L. Gibba. Accordingly, the Government accepts the recommendations of the Commission that Mr. Momodou L. Gibba is jointly and severally liable for the said sums of money.