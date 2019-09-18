Sudan: Hamdok Asserts Sudan Keenness to Consolidate Relations With Sweden

17 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, has asserted the keenness of Sudan to strengthen its cooperation and relations with Sweden.

This came when he received Tuesday at his office the Swedish State Minister of International Development Cooperation, Olsson Fridh. The Swedish minister expressed in a press statement his pleasure to visit Sudan in the current time when the country is witnessing positive developments. He pointed out that the meeting has discussed the cooperation between Sudan and Sweden in different fields, including agriculture, the climate and capacity building. He said that Sweden will support removing the name of Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism. The Swedish minister indicated that Sweden will work together with the actors to help the transitional government in Sudan realize the Sudanese people who staged the revolution. MO

