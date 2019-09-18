Sudan: Sweden, France, Arab League Envoys Pledge Support for Sudan

Khartoum — Sudanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Asma Mohamed Abdallah held talks with the Swedish Deputy-Minister of State of International Development Cooperation Per Olsson Fridhm today to discuss bilateral and international relations. Representatives of France and the Arab League have also extended the hand of support to Sudan this week.

The meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Khartoum between Sudanese Minister of Foreign Affairs Asma Mohamed Abdallah and the Swedish Deputy-Minister discussed relations between Sweden and Sudan, and the role that could be played by Sweden in mending relations between Sudan and European Union as well as resumption of international development assistance to Sudan, the official Sudan News Agency (SUNA) reports.

Abdallah highlighted the transitional government priorities, with the economic challenges facing the country and the need for the international community support at the top of the list.

The minister stressed the importance of shifting from providing humanitarian to development aid. She called on Sweden to back efforts aimed at the removal of Sudan from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism.

The minister underscored government determination to protect and strengthen human rights and maintains rule of law, strengthening participation of women and holding transparent elections by the end of the transitional period.

SUNA says the Swedish minister praised the commitments presented by the transitional government to achieve the democratic transition and supporting human rights.

The Swedish minister expressed the readiness of his government to become a trusted partner with Sudan and contributed in strengthening relations with EU.

As we he said that the motive of his visit to Khartoum was for assessing the development requirements of Sudan during the transitional period.

Fridhm presented an invitation form the Swedish foreign minister to her Sudanese counterpart to attend a forum organised for women foreign ministers in New York with theme of discussing the women's role in achieving peace and security.

France

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has concluded a one-day visit to Khartoum on Monday, pledging the France will join efforts to have Sudan back removed from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism.

In talks with Sudanese officials, he also and pledged €60 million in aid.

Le Drian met with his Sudanese counterpart Asma Mohamed Abdallah, before being received by Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdouk and Chairman of the Sovereign Council Abdelfattah El Burhan.

In a joint press conference Le Drian vowed that France will support Sudan "in this sensitive transitional phase of its history... France will help Sudan to normalise relations with international financial institutions to solve the debt problem, and will work to develop cultural relations with Sudan.

"The transitional period if implemented as planned, Sudan will become an example to all countries of the region and the Arab world." France will also help to remove Sudan's name from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, he further said.

The Chairman of the Sovereign Council, El Burhan, discussed government's efforts to achieve a comprehensive peace in Sudan, which is crucial for the process of democratic building in the country.

The Sudanese Prime Minister, Abdallah Hamdok, expressed his country's keenness to strengthen the joint cooperation with France.

Hamdok also praised France's efforts to remove Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Le Drian said that the meeting with Hamdok discussed the arrangements for the Sudanese prime minister's visit to France in the next two days.

Arab League

Sudan's Prime Minister Hamdok has affirmed the readiness of Sudan to cooperate with the Arab League, and thanked the League's Secretary-General Ahmed Abdelgheit, on his efforts to support the issues of Sudan.

SUNA reports that the Cabinet Affairs Minister and spokesperson of the Council of Ministers, Ambassador, Omer Bashir Manis, said that during the meeting with visiting General-Secretary Abdelgheit at his Khartoum office, the Prime Minister affirmed the keenness of Sudan to play an active and positive role in bolstering the joint Arab work.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance External Relations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He indicated that Abdelgheit affirmed the Arab League's readiness to support Sudan at all regional and international arena to help the transitional government realise its goals.

PM international tour

Prime Minister Hamdouk will visit Egypt tomorrow, after which he will travel to the French capital. There he will be received on Thursday at the Elysee Palace by French President Emmanuel Macron before traveling to New York to take part in the UN General Assembly.

The Cabinet Affairs Minister, Omer Bashir Manis, said in a statement to SUNA that the visits of Hamdouk to Cairo and Paris come within framework of the efforts to strengthen Sudan's foreign relations and to discuss ways of cooperation.

He pointed out that the visit was apparent indicator on the concern given by countries in the world with the Sudanese revolution and the formation of a civilian government to carry out the tasks of the transitional period and to lead the aspired democratic transformation.