Mozambique: Two Drown Fleeing Insurgents

Thousands of people are besieged in the coastal villages of Macomia district, Cabo Delgado, unable to reach Macomia town, 60 km inland. To seek refuge in a safer area, people are using small boats to go up the coast to Mocimboa da Praia, 50 km north. The first deaths occurred Saturday, when a couple fleeing Quiterajo for a safer area in a small fishing boat died in an accident.

There is no movement of people or civilian vehicles between the coast and Macomia town due to the attacks. Thus, the people living in this area use the sea to reach safer areas.

The war has stopped campaigning. There was an attempt two weeks ago by Frelimo to campaign in Quiterajo, organized by the Director of Macomia Education Services. The same day, the insurgents attacked. "People want to take refuge in Mocimboa da Praia using a boat because the insurgents made it clear after the attack that they were coming back and if we were still in Quiterajo they would burn us," a source said.