Mozambique: Nyusi Promises to End War in Cabo Delgado

President and Frelimo presidential candidate Filipe Nyusi, has been campaigning since Saturday in his homeland, Cabo Delgado. In rallies in seven districts he promised to end insurgent attacks.

Pemba was the first district visited by Nyusi. He arrived in an executive jet from President Robert Mugabe's funeral ceremonies. At a rally on the 25 September sports ground, he asked for a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the tragedy that killed 10 people at his rally in Nampula on 11 September. To Pemba voters, Frelimo's candidate promised to attract more investment to generate more jobs and encouraged agricultural production.

The next day, Sunday, Nyusi flew by helicopter to Chiure where he promised to talk with insurgents but demanded that they show their faces. He also promised to expand the electricity grid.

After Chiure, Nyusi flew by helicopter to Milipone, Namuno, where he promised to build a road linking the district and Montepuez, expand the power grid, improve roads, expand health facilities, and build schools and other infrastructure.

From Namuno, Nyusi went to Montepuez with Valigy Tualibo, Frelimo candidate for governor of Cabo Delgado, and on Sunday afternoon held a rally in the field of the Plexus company. Filipe Nyusi promised asphalting of some roads and completion of the Montepuez-Ruassa road as well as the construction of a referral hospital, giving priority to employment for young people from Montepuez.

On Monday the Frelimo candidate moved to two target districts, Mocimboa da Praia and Muidumbe. In Mocimboa da Praia, where the insurgents first attacked on 5 October 2017, Nyusi promised to end the attacks if he is re-elected.

Then Nyusi went to Muidumbe district, where he promised to create youth employment, build a hospital for the district, and then interacted with local merchants.

At about 2 pm, Nyusi left Muidumbe district and drove 40 kilometers to Mueda district, his homeland, where he was received by the local population. Students did not take classes because teachers and other state officials were mobilized to receive the Frelimo candidate.

Nyusi rested today and prepared to campaign in Niassa province, while First Lady Isaura Ferrao was in Nonge, 25 kilometers from Mueda village, asking for votes for the party and her husband.