Kenya: AK Official to Be Inducted in U.S. Hall of Fame

18 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Barnaba Korir, Athletics Kenya (AK) director in charge of youth and development, is among six sports personalities set to be inducted to Iowa State Athletics Hall-of-Fame on Friday in the United States.

And AK president Jackson Tuwei led the athletics fraternity in congratulating Korir, who is also in the AK executive, saying he has been a formidable pillar in local athletics.

All the six will be inducted at a special ceremony at the Sukup End Zone Club in Ames, before being honoured at halftime during the Iowa State Cyclones verses Louisiana-Monroe American Football match on Saturday.

Korir was a dominant figure both on track and cross country races, where he set records that still stand up to date from 1985 to 1988 at the Iowa University when he was studying.

He is the six-time Big Eight champion, having won the 10,000m, 5,000m, One Mile, Cross Country, Distance Medley relay and 4 x1,600m between 1987 and 1988.

He is also a three-time all-America 5,000m and cross country champion, titles he held between 1987 and 1988. He also won three titles dur5ing the 1988 Big Eight Indoor Championships where he was declared the most valuable athlete that year.

"It shows that Kenyans dominance cuts many years back and we would like congratulate Korir for his achievements that have also been replicated locally where he is in charge of youth and development, "said Tuwei.

Others set for induction ae Gina Curtis (1998-2003) in women's track and field from, Jack Fleming (1935-37) men's basketball, Jason Knutzon (1995-99) golf, Seneca Wallace ( 2001-2002) wrestling and Don Wengert (1989-92) baseball.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
External Relations
Sport
U.S., Canada and Africa
Athletics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
As Leaders Gather, Nigerian Assumes Top UN General Assemby Post

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.