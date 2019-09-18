Kenya: Sonko Suspends 2 Dandora Nurses After Woman Gives Birth Outside

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has suspended two nurses at Dandora Health Centre, where a woman gave birth outside reportedly due to lack of a Sh20 registration fee.

The governor has also launched independent investigations into allegations raised against the nurses and pledged speedy justice as well as disciplinary measures against those found culpable.

Nairobi's Health executive Mohamed Dagane also said administrative action will be taken against those who were at fault.

INVESTIGATION

Mr Dagane said it was unclear whether the woman was sent away for that reason but that there was a referral lapse because of poor communication.

He also allegations of bribery were also subject to investigations and that the nurses will stay away until the process is completed.

"I personally visited the facility with my officials. We established the facts but also commissioned an independent investigation. We have to take action," he said.

"I have instructions from the governor for disciplinary measures on those found to have slept on their jobs. We will not condone laziness. The law will take its course."

Mr Dagane noted that maternity services in health facilities across the county are free of charge.

"No one is supposed to be subjected to inhumane delivery experiences in or outside our health facilities," he added.

WARNING

Governor Sonko sought answers on the matter by close of business on Wednesday, noting the need to respect life.

He warned health practitioners working in county facilities against any form of negligence, saying he will terminate the contracts of those who are unprofessional.

"I don't think they are trained to let people suffer or to be deliberately negligent. If anyone is found to have flouted the code of conduct we will have no alternative but to terminate the contract," he said.

Mr Sonko added that for the last two years, service provision has been boosted by upgrades at Pumwani Maternity and Mama Lucy hospitals.