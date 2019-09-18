Kenya: Private Detective Jane Mugo Charged With Threatening to Kill

18 September 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Sam Kiplagat

Wanted private investigator Jane Mugo has been charged in a Nairobi court.

Ms Mugo appeared in court Wednesday morning where she denied two charges of threatening to kill.

She allegedly threatened to kill Patrick Mugusia Kefa and Deepa Shah.

Ms Mugo denied the charges when she appeared before Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi.

She was represented in court by lawyers Danstan Omari and Cliff Ombeta.

It is alleged that on August 15 in Muthaiga, she drew a pistol, threatening to kill Mr Mugasia.

FREED ON BOND

Mr Andayi released her on Sh200,000 cash bail and set the hearing of the case for October 15, 2019. The matter will be mentioned in court on September 30.

On the second count, the court granted her a Sh200,000 bond with one surety or Sh100,000cash bail. The case will be heard on October 16.

The prosecution did not object to her being released on bail.

The court also ordered her to present herself to the DCI within six hours upon release from custody.

Mr Omari said the defence will be seeking to be supplied with all witness statements and exhibits that the prosecution will be relying on.

Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved.

