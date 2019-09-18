Sudan: Foreign Minister Receives Comoros Foreign Minister

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Asma Mohamed Abdalla, received in her office Tuesday the visiting Foreign Minister of Comoros and envoy of Comoros President, Mohamed Al-Amin Saif Al-Yemeni, who conveyed a written message to the Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, from President, Azali Assoumani.

Asma has lauded the distinguished relations between Sudan and Comoros, affirming the continuous cooperation between the two countries in the fields of education and training.

The Foreign Minister of Comoros has affirmed the keenness of his country to stand alongside Sudan at the international and regional forums, stating that Sudan is an important country for Africa and that stability in Sudan is supporting to the stability in Africa and the Arab World.

He praised the leading role of Sudan in qualifying African cadres by providing educational scholarships, indicating that many of the Africans who studied in Sudan are now assuming leading positions in their countries.