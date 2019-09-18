Sudan: Dr. Hamdouk Affirms Development of Relations With Sweden

17 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Mini ster, Dr. Abdulla Hamdouk has affirmed Sudan's keenness to develop cooperation relations with Sweden.

This came when Dr. Hamdouk met, Tuesday, at his office, the visiting Swedish State Minister for nternational Development Cooperation, Pear Olson.

The Swedish Minister has expressed pleasure to visit Sudan in a time that the country witness positive developments.

He pointed out that the meeting discussed the developments of relations between the two countries in different fields, affirming his country's support for the efforts of removal of Sudan's name from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism.

