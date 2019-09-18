Gambia: The Diplomatic Passport Saga

18 September 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
opinion

The National Assembly has power to raise any question for a Minister to answer in order to keep the public informed of facts of public interest. Apparently diplomatic passports depend entirely on the executive to be issued.

It would be interesting to know which type of people received diplomatic passports under the first and second republics and during the transition. The Ministry of foreign affairs have started to reveal how diplomatic passports are acquired.

They say the individual has to write and apply to the ministry of foreign affairs who will make background checks and vet the applicant. The ministry would write to the office of the president on the eligibility or otherwise of the applicant. The ministry would thereafter write and advise the presidency on whether the applicant is qualified to possess the diplomatic passport or not. If a person wants to renew a diplomatic passport, he or she would have to write and apply and submit the expired diplomatic passport he or she has.

Those entitled to diplomatic passport include the President and his family, cabinet ministers and their spouses, permanent secretaries, director generals or managing directors of parastatals, foreign affairs ministry staff from permanent secretary to second secretary, staff of Gambia embassies with their families, and Gambians in international organisations occupying positions which qualify them for diplomatic status.

Apart from these people, the President can decide to give diplomatic passport to any Gambian.

We will continue to follow the revelations in order for Gambians to know the truth.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
Suspected Hotel Serial Killers Arrested in Nigeria
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Trevor Noah's Take on Hunting Enrages Southern African Countries
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.