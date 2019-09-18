Sudan: Delegation of Revolutionary Front Arrives in Khartoum

17 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — A delegation of the Revolutionary Front, composed of 25 persons, arrived in Khartoum on Tuesday afternoon and was received at Khartoum Airport by leaders of the Forces of Freedom and Change.

Representative of the Revolutionary Front, Al-Toam Hajo, said that peace is one of the pillars of the basic issue of state building and is the main pillar for economic and social development and a victory for the youth revolution.

He praised the role played by the Sovereignty Council and the Council of Ministers and the results of the negotiations between them and the removal of obstacles and the reaching of an agreement that led to understandings in order to achieve peace and the advancement in the country.

He praised the efforts exerted by the government of South Sudan, represented by its leader Salva Kiir Mayardit, and his great role in reuniting all movements and negotiating with them to achieve peace in Sudan.

Hajo pointed out that disagreement with the former regime was in the Revolutionary Front's quest for a democratic state that accommodates everyone, indicating that the fundamental issues that were once disputed between the factions have ended and the main issue now is the comprehensive peace of the country.

Meanwhile, Abdul-Aziz Ushar said that the signing of Juba Declaration lately has marked the start of steps to realize peace in the country.

Nimir Abdul-Rahman Arbab has commended the role played by the Sovereignty Council and the Council of Ministers in uniting the rank and meeting with the movements for the sake of reaching peace in the country.

He added that the Revolutionary Front aims to cooperate with the leaders in the state for release of the prisoners of war, helping arrival of humanitarian aid to the areas affected by war in the past period, achieving development and peace and cessation of war.

