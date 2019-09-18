Sudan: Strengthening Sudanese Swedish Relations Discussed

Khartoum — Minister of Foreign Affairs Asma Mohamed Abd Allah discussed in her office in the ministry Tuesday with the Swedish minister of State of International Development Cooperation, Bier Olson Freedo, the bilateral relations between the two countries and the role that could be played by Sweden in fixing relations between Sudan and European Union besides resumption of international development assistance to Sudan.

The Sudanese Foreign minister highlighted the transitional government priorities on top of them was the economic challenges facing the country and the need for the international community support.

The minister stressed the importance of shifting from providing humanitarian to development aid.

Asma called Sweden to back efforts aimed removal of Sudan name from United States list of countries harboring terrorism.

The minister underscored government determination to protect and strengthen human rights and maintains rule of law, strengthening participation of women and holding transparent elections by the end of the transitional period.

For his part the Swedish minister praised the commitments presented by the transitional government to achieve the democratic transition and supporting human rights.

The Swedish minister expressed the readiness of his government to become a trusted partner with Sudan and contributed in strengthening relations with EU.

As we he said that the motive of his visit to Khartoum was for assessing the development requirements of Sudan during the transitional period.

The Swedish minister presented an invitation form the Swedish foreign minister to her Sudanese counterpart Asma to attend a forum organized for female foreign ministers in New York with theme of discussing the women role in achieving peace and security.