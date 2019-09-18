Sudan: Hamdok - Affirms Sudan Readiness to Cooperate With Arab League

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, has affirmed the readiness of Sudan to cooperate with Arab League thanked the League's Secretary General on his efforts to support the issues of Sudan.

This came during his meeting Tuesday at his office with the visiting General Secretary of the Arab League, Ahmed Abul-Gheit, who congratulated the Dr. Hamdok on assuming the position of the Prime Minister of the civilian transitional government.

The Cabinet Affairs Minister and spokesperson of the Council of Ministers, Ambassador, Omer Bashir Manis, said that the Prime Minister affirmed during the meeting the keenness of Sudan to play an active and positive role in bolstering the joint Arab work.

He indicated that Abul-Gheit has affirmed the Arab League's readiness to support Sudan at all regional and international arena to help the transitional government realize its goals.