Somalia: ICJ Gives Conditions for Attendance of Kenya-Somalia Hearings

e Hague Based International Justice Court -ICJ is scheduled to start public hearings over the maritime dispute between Kenya and Somalia in early November.

On Tuesday, the court outlined conditions to journalists, diplomats and members of the public wishing to attend the hearings.

Journalists who had received accreditation for the hearings which were initially set for the first week of September have been told they will have to reapply.

"Owing to the limited number of seats available in the Great Hall of Justice, priority access will be given to representatives of the States Parties to the case, and to members of the diplomatic corps," a statement from the court said.

Diplomats and Journalists have until October 24 to apply for accreditation to access the court for the hearings.

"A number of seats will be allocated to members of the public on a first-come, first-served basis. There will be no advance registration procedure, and admission requests submitted beforehand will not be considered," the statement said.