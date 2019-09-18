Somalia: ICJ Gives Conditions for Attendance of Kenya-Somalia Hearings

18 September 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

e Hague Based International Justice Court -ICJ is scheduled to start public hearings over the maritime dispute between Kenya and Somalia in early November.

On Tuesday, the court outlined conditions to journalists, diplomats and members of the public wishing to attend the hearings.

Journalists who had received accreditation for the hearings which were initially set for the first week of September have been told they will have to reapply.

"Owing to the limited number of seats available in the Great Hall of Justice, priority access will be given to representatives of the States Parties to the case, and to members of the diplomatic corps," a statement from the court said.

Diplomats and Journalists have until October 24 to apply for accreditation to access the court for the hearings.

"A number of seats will be allocated to members of the public on a first-come, first-served basis. There will be no advance registration procedure, and admission requests submitted beforehand will not be considered," the statement said.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
Legal Affairs
East Africa
External Relations
Kenya
International Organisations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
As Leaders Gather, Nigerian Assumes Top UN General Assemby Post

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.