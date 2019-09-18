Somalia: Opposition Parties Express Outrage Over FGs Move to Meddle in Regional State Politics

18 September 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia main opposition parties have expressed outrage by some of the resolutions made during the Galmugug.

Among the thorny issues that have drawn the anger are the fact that the Federal Government of Somalia will now be allowed to organize, facilitate formation of the regional governments, and set out rules for the selection of MPs.

But the opposition says this is against the constitution.

In the Communique issued following the conclusion of Galmudug regional reconciliation conference., delegates called for the creation of a stable political space leading to the establishment of an inclusive regional parliament and administration.

The conference resolutions are not likely to get down well with the regionals states. Jubaland's leaders Sheikh Madobe has, for example declared that he would not tolerate any interference by the FGS in his administration, terming President Farmajo as a political opportunists.

Puntland's Said Deni also declared that any engagement with Mogadishu henceforth must be within the constitution and the agreements made between the FGS and the regional states.

