Sudan: Khartoum Stock Exchange's General Assembly convened Wednesday

Khartoum — The 16th General Assembly of the Khartoum Stock Exchange held a meeting on Wednesday morning to discuss the agenda presented to the meeting.

The meeting was chaired by the Representative of the Central Bank of Sudan Mohamed Salah Rashid, after being selected by the members present. This was said to SUNA by the Assistant Director General for Listing and Trading, Majdi Mohammed Al-Hassan Al-Dabul, explaining that a comprehensive report on the market activity during 2018 was discussed by the members, pointing out that a set of proposals and recommendations were adopted, which are to be put into action, he added. During the meeting, the National Audit Chamber was selected as the an external auditor for market accounts in 2019.