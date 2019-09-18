Sudanese-Swedish Relations Discussed

17 September 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Kjartoum — Foreign Minister, Asma Mohammad Abdulla discussed, Tuesday, with the visiting Swedish Minister of State for International Development Cooperation, Pear Olson, the Sudanese-Swedish relations and the role being played by Sweden to tmprove Sudan-EU relations.

The meeting has also reviewed the international assistances to Sudan, the priorities of the transitional government, top of which, the economic challenges facing the country and the necessity for the development aid, instead of, extending the humanitarian aid.

The minister called on Sweden to the support the efforts aimed at lifting Sudan's name from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism.

The Foreign Minister has affirmed the government keennessto protect and strengthen the hman rights and the rule of law, the participation of woman and holding of a fair and transparent elections in the end of the transitional period.

Meanwhile, the Swedish diplomat has lauded the commitments extended by the transitional government to realize the democratic transition, expressing his country's readiness to be a reliable partner to Sudan and to contribute to strengthening Sudan-EU relations.

The Swedish Minister extended an invitation from the Swedish Foreign Minister to the Foreign Minister to attend the forum organized by the Swedish Minister in New York to discuss the role of woman in realization of peace and security.

Read the original article on SNA.

Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

