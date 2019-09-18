Sudanese-Ethiopian Business Forum

Khartoum — The joint Sudanese-Ethiopian Business Council will organize a forum, in Addis Ababa, during Sept.26-28 with the participation of all the private and official economic sectors in the two countries.

The Chairman of the joint council, Dr. Wajdi Mirghanitold SUNA, Tuesday, that the forum comes in the context of the program accompanied the Initiative of (Thanks Ethiopia) for its role in making a success the negotiations that led to the agreement on the Constitutional Document and the realization of peace in the country.

He said the forum aims at strengthening economic and trade cooperation between Sudan and Ethiopia.