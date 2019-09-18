Tanzania: MP Bobi Wine Trial Flops

17 September 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily Monitor.

The hearing of a case in which presidential hopeful, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine is accused of disobeying statutory duty has flopped.

This was after Bobi Wine failed to show up for the hearing on grounds that he was away in Kenya on official duty.

He is accused alongside; David Lule (Disco Joker), Julius Katongole (student), Fred Ssentamu Nyanzi (businessman and a brother to Bobi) and Edward Sebufu (barber).

The state had brought in four witnesses to pin Bobi Wine and his co-accused. The trial magistrate Ms Joan Achaa adjourned the matter to October 28 for hearing.

Prosecution alleges that Bobi alongside four others on July 11, 2018, at City Square in Kampala District, disobeyed Sections 5 and 10 of the Public Order Management Act 2013 by holding a public meeting without giving notice to any authorized officer, holding a public meeting without adhering to the required criteria and refusing to cooperate with the police.

It's alleged that Bobi Wine who doubles as Kyadondo East MP was holding a meeting with his fans to protest against the introduction of new social media tax (OTT) of Shs200 daily and mobile money tax by government mid last year.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
Legal Affairs
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Pressure on Nigerian Govt to Sue South Africa Over Xenophobia

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.