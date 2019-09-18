Tanzania: MP Bobi Wine Trial Flops

The hearing of a case in which presidential hopeful, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine is accused of disobeying statutory duty has flopped.

This was after Bobi Wine failed to show up for the hearing on grounds that he was away in Kenya on official duty.

He is accused alongside; David Lule (Disco Joker), Julius Katongole (student), Fred Ssentamu Nyanzi (businessman and a brother to Bobi) and Edward Sebufu (barber).

The state had brought in four witnesses to pin Bobi Wine and his co-accused. The trial magistrate Ms Joan Achaa adjourned the matter to October 28 for hearing.

Prosecution alleges that Bobi alongside four others on July 11, 2018, at City Square in Kampala District, disobeyed Sections 5 and 10 of the Public Order Management Act 2013 by holding a public meeting without giving notice to any authorized officer, holding a public meeting without adhering to the required criteria and refusing to cooperate with the police.

It's alleged that Bobi Wine who doubles as Kyadondo East MP was holding a meeting with his fans to protest against the introduction of new social media tax (OTT) of Shs200 daily and mobile money tax by government mid last year.