Liberia: Rep. Dopoh Wants Taxes Levied On Materials Sold in Schools

River Gee County District #3 Rep. Francis S. Dopoh has written the House of Representatives, alarming against the sale of educational materials by educational institutions in Liberia.

Rep. Dopoh urges that schools that are selling school materials should pay taxes or lose their charitable status.Dopoh asserts that the act by learning institutions seeks to evade the collection of income taxes that could have been collected if parents and students were to buy from registered businesses other than buying from educational institutions.

The River Gee lawmaker explains that while it is true that the tax laws here provide for exemption for registered religions, charitable, and educational institutions, the ongoing commercialized activities by these institutions undermine the Revenue Code as Amended in 2011.

According to him, educational institutions as per the revenue code are not profitable.

He argues that it is laid out in the law that a person who willfully evades or attempts to evade tax imposed under the code commits a felony, and upon conviction,should be fined not more than $200,000 or imprisoned for not more than 5 years.Rep. Dopoh notes that schools are selling uniforms and evading taxes.Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has forwarded the communication to the Committee on Education to report on Friday.By Bridgett Milton-Edited by Winston W. Parley