Liberia: Speaker Cisse Lo Receives "Manneh" Title

The Speaker of the Economic Community of West African States or ECOWAS Parliament Moustapha Cisse Lo, has been named "Manneh" by Chiefs and Traditional leaders of Liberia for his devoted services to the regional body.Speaker Lo is also shares the name with President George Manneh Weah of Liberia. The ECOWAS Parliament is convening in Monrovia, Liberia for two weeks.

Liberia's Minister of Internal Affairs Varney Sirleaf, who led the Traditional leaders and Chiefs to honor and confer the title, said "Manneh", in the Kru vernacular means "We depend on him".Making remarks at the 2nd Extraordinary Session of the Parliament, Minister Sirleaf said the relationship Liberia has with ECOWAS should continue, adding that the name given to Speaker Lo is also President Weah's name.

President Weah, who officially opened the 2nd Extraordinary Session here on Monday, 16 September said, he is grateful to ECOWAS for choosing Liberia as host, assuring that the relationship built with the regional parliament, while he represented Liberia there as senator prior to coming to the Presidency will remain active.President Weah recalled that during his stay at the ECOWAS Parliament, he played a major role in the smooth democratic transition that made Speaker Cisse Lo as head of the parliament.

He said the Liberia is proud to be the third country to host the parliament in its extraordinary session.He noted that former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf also served as chairperson of the ECOWAS, and that her government was part of the signing of the supplementary act of enhance power.

President Weah continued that it was based upon those acts that the parliament has convened to discuss the topic under discussion, while Liberia is hosting it for the first time.

He the urged the regional parliamentarians to discuss issues affecting the ECOWAS region, adding that no matter how much member countries can do by themselves at national levels, they will still need collective efforts to work together as a sub-region."Liberia will always be your home; I wish you all success as your begin your discussion for the transaction of business." President Weah expressed.Speaker Moustapha "Manneh" Cisse Lo said the parliament y strongly condemns the act of xenophobia in South Africa, stressing that Africans need to stop hurting and killing one another and unite to work for the benefit of Africa at large. By Ethel A. Tweh-Editing by Jonathan Browne