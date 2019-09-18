Liberia: Man Arrested for Murdering Fiancee

Bong — Police in Gbarnga, Bong County have arrested, charged and sent to court 25 - year - old man Kermue Sumo for allegedly murdering his girlfriend Kurmah Jerry in Gbarney town, Yellequelleh District.

According to Mr. John KellensoFlomo, the Commander of the Crime Services Division (CSD) of the Bong County Police Detachment, the incident occurred on Thursday, 12 September in Gbarney town, Yellequelleh District.

Col. Flomo says following the murder, a 15 - man coroner jury was immediately set- up to ascertain circumstances that led to the death of Kurmah Jerry.He reveals that the 15 - man coroner jury established that the victim was knocked on her head with a weighty stick, a situation that led to her death.

The CSD chief in Bong details that suspect Kermue Sumo has been turned over to the 9th Judicial Circuit Court in Gbarnga for prosecution.

Meanwhile, suspect Kermue Sumo has voluntarily admitted to the commission of the crime, but attributes his action to anger.

Suspect Kermue Sumo indicates that the incident occurred after he had followed the victim on the farm in pursuit of his seven - year - old daughter.

He admits using a weighty stick to mob Kurmah Jerry following her refusal to give him his daughter. Prior to the incident, Sumo tells our correspondent that he had earlier caught his late girlfriend in two different relationships in the town.

Meanwhile, defendant Sumo is calling on the Government of Liberia to have mercy upon him and lessen his prison term.

"I want the government to have mercy on me because I did not really mean what happened. She took me as a fool that's why I had to follow such action," he concludes.