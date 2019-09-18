Liberians to Get Schengen Visa Here

The 26 member Schengen Countries under the European Union have disclosed plan to officially commence the issuance of Schengen Visa in Monrovia, beginning September 16, 2019 at the French Embassy near the Liberian Capital, Monrovia.

It can be recalled that during the second session of the EU-Liberia dialogue, Liberia called on the EU to consider the issuance of Schengen visa in Liberia, as it would alleviate the difficulties confronted by Liberians wanting to travel to Europe something the EU agreed and confirmed that Schengen visas would be shortly delivered in Monrovia.

The Schengen Area is an area comprising 26 European states that have officially abolished all passport and all other types of border control at their mutual borders. The area mostly functions as a single jurisdiction for international travel purposes, with a common visa policy. The area is named after the 1985 Schengen Agreement.

The Schengen Member Courtiers include Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland

According to a Foreign Ministry release, travellers wishing to visit any of the Schengen countries will no longer have to go through the challenges of traveling to Abidjan for Visa to Schengen countries but are further advised to book an appointment with the France Embassy through the Local Temporary Schengen Visa Center, located at the Royal Grand Hotel, 15th Street, Sinkor, Monrovia. Travellers are to proceed to the Center in other to register and do their biometrics so as to be eligible to obtain Schengen Visa to travel to any of the Schengen countries.

Meanwhile, Liberian Foreign Minister Gbehzohngar Milton Findley has applauded French Ambassador Terence Wills for his selfless instrumentality in helping to negotiate for the issuance of Schengen visas near Monrovia by the 26 member Schengen countries in Europe.