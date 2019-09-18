Liberia: NEC Receives Over 96k Ballots for Grand Cape Mount County Senatorial By-Election

18 September 2019
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

The National Elections Commission (NEC) on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 received the ballot papers for the conduct of the Grand Cape Mount County By-election, which is scheduled for Saturday, October 3, 2019, a release from the Commission has said.

According to the release, the 96,250) ballots which, arrived from the Republic of Ghana, contains tactile ballots for the visually impaired registered voters.

The consignment also includes training ballots, folders, and record of the counts.

The ballots were received and taken to a "secured" location under the guidance of officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP).

The Grand Cape Mount Senatorial By-election became necessary as a result of the death of Senator Edward Dagoseh for which, NEC recently qualified seven candidates for the race to replace the fallen senator.

In a related development, on Saturday, September 14, 2019, the Commission launched a "vigorous" civic and voter's education (CVE) in the county ahead of the election on October 5.

The CVE launched simultaneously took place around the Lofa Bridge community, Sinje, and the county's capital Robertsport.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
As Leaders Gather, Nigerian Assumes Top UN General Assemby Post

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.