Liberia: NEC Receives Over 96k Ballots for Grand Cape Mount County Senatorial By-Election

The National Elections Commission (NEC) on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 received the ballot papers for the conduct of the Grand Cape Mount County By-election, which is scheduled for Saturday, October 3, 2019, a release from the Commission has said.

According to the release, the 96,250) ballots which, arrived from the Republic of Ghana, contains tactile ballots for the visually impaired registered voters.

The consignment also includes training ballots, folders, and record of the counts.

The ballots were received and taken to a "secured" location under the guidance of officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP).

The Grand Cape Mount Senatorial By-election became necessary as a result of the death of Senator Edward Dagoseh for which, NEC recently qualified seven candidates for the race to replace the fallen senator.

In a related development, on Saturday, September 14, 2019, the Commission launched a "vigorous" civic and voter's education (CVE) in the county ahead of the election on October 5.

The CVE launched simultaneously took place around the Lofa Bridge community, Sinje, and the county's capital Robertsport.