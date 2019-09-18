Liberia: Nyakoi Bee Public School Gets U.S.$20k Reading Room

1,245 students to benefit

The Kids' Educational Engagement Project (KEEP), a nonprofit national organization on Friday, September 14, 2019, dedicated a reading room at the Nyakoi Bee Public School in Palala, Panta-Kpaai District, Bong County. The estimated cost of the reading room project was US$20,682.

Since its formation in 2014, KEEP has established 15 reading rooms in seven of the 15 counties to promote the culture of reading through the establishment of safe reading spaces for primary students.

At the dedicatory ceremony on the school's campus, the principal, Mrs. Rose Wreh, praised KEEP for the initiative directed to the school and in the Palala community.

Mrs. Wreh described the initiative as the first of its kind for Nyakoi Bee Public school. She said the reading program is to develop reading skills for the students.

At the ceremony, which was well attended by local officials, including County Education Officers, representatives from the office of the District Commissioner, and the general town chief. Others were members of Nyakoi Bee Public school administration, the Parent-Teacher-Association (PTA), women and youth leaders to the extent that the school management and the locals showed their excitement to KEEP for selecting the school for such a "wonderful" project.

About 1,245 students will benefit from the new facility, and that number is expected to increase when students attending nearby schools intend to make use of facility.

Bong County Chief Education Officer, Armand N. Varvley, congratulated KEEP, while describing them as a true partner to the Ministry of Education. Varvley called on the students to take responsibility of the reading room.

"The facility is for you, so please make the better use of it. Reading is light and the facility is not established to beautify the campus or for them. Make it as their new office for the students to use it," he said.

Mr. Varvley called on everyone in the community to be the security for the facility by keeping watch. He also called on KEEP to extend its endeavors to other parts of the county for others to benefit like those in Palala.

KEEP executive director, Brenda B. Moore, said the entity continues to make reading its core objective, because the children need to learn how to read effectively.

"Reading has been a challenge for our children, so we are establishing reading rooms to develop the culture of reading in our children. There is no field in education that does not require reading," Mrs. Moore said, as she encouraged the parents and teachers to take advantage of the opportunity to also teach their children.

"The KEEP reading room is opened to the students. Most of the books in the reading room are primary readers, which the students will enjoy reading. This is why KEEP's programs are in stages, which every community with a reading room stands to benefit from. "The establishment of reading rooms is the first stage," she said.

Mrs. Moore said other stages will follow based on how the first stage is utilized. She challenged the community to pave the way for the other stages.

KEEP's goal is to support the MoE through its policy to strengthening primary education. "Thanks to the Global neighborhood Fund for the support."

KEEP Board Chair Mrs. Chantal Doe, called on the parents to encourage their children to make the best use of facility every day.

"Education is reading. Help the staff to help the children use the materials in the reading room carefully," Mrs. Doe said.

Mrs. Doe called on Mr. Varvley to ensure a proper monitoring measures are put into place for the efficient and effective use of the reading room.