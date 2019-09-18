Liberia: CPFI Builds Modern Latrines for Rural Schools

-To eradicate open defecation for students attending schools in Lofa

Students attending Yarpuah Public School in Salayea Town, Zorzor District, as well as other students also attending Gorlu Christian City Church in Gbarsue and Gbonyea Public School, over the weekend benefited from a Camp for Peace Liberia (CPL) gesture, which built five new latrines to eradicate open defecation around their respective campuses.

CPL executive director B. Abel Learwellie, informed journalists at his office in Paynesville City that the facilities, which contain three rooms each, were constructed with support from the Australian High Commission.

"Our job is to lobby for support to help improve the lives of our people at all levels, because we are not only involved in nationwide peace education with people of all classes, but we also ensure that people with whom we share thoughts daily are graduating from poor sanitary conditions. Sanitation and hygiene count so much when it comes to maintaining a healthy population," Learwellie said.

The Telemai Public School in Salayea District and Gbarsue Public School are also beneficiaries of the facilities.

"The Australian High Commission's direct aid program comes with several measures that include transparency and accountability. This is why when the commission gives you any amount, you are called to contribute your quota in order to get whatever project you applied for successful," Learwellie said.

He put the cost of the project at US$23,000, "but of this amount, my office had to pay US$7,000."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Business Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We submitted a US$23,000 budget, but the commission gave us US$16,000, which we make available from our little resources, the sum of US$7000 to ensure that the project succeeds for the benefit of our school going children in Lofa," Learwellie explained.

He recalled how he got connected with the Australian High Commission when he was a fellow at the U.S. State Department program, the "Mandela Washington Fellowship Program."

Learwellie said the timeline for the project was set for February to October 2019, but because of the full support from the locals, it was completed in the first week of this September 2019.

"We installed new commodes to avoid digging pit latrines, because our children, their teachers and others, who pass by can now feel comfortable using better facilities," Lerwellie said.

He adding, "Now is the responsibility of the school administrators, students and the locals to take good care of the facilities."

"It is for them, and so we thought to educate them that they should provide local materials, because this is how the Australian High Commission works with its partners. Everybody does something to contribute to change. No absolute free money neither other gifts," Learwellie said.

Apart from the Lofa project, he said other rural counties will benefit when funds are available.

Camp for Peace Liberia is also involved in vocational training, and non-violence and peace education across the country.