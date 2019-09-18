Ghana: Assembly Member Charged for Assaulting Journalist

THE assembly member for James Town, Accra, Joseph Addo, who assaulted Multimedia photo journalist, David Andoh, has been charged for assault and put before court.

Addo, who appeared before Adjabeng District Court, pleaded not guilty yesterday, and has been granted a GH₵5,000 bail with two sureties to reappear on October 7.

Lawyers for Addo made the application for bail as they argued that their client would show up in court when needed, adding that he was preparing to contest elections.

Mr Andoh, at the 'Clean Ghana' campaign, to educate citizens on their civic responsibility, to keep the country clean, was allegedly assaulted by the assembly member on Wednesday, September 11, for attempting to take picture of a food joint at an unhygienic environment.

The assembly member smashed the journalist's camera and another person slapped him demanding that the team leaves the area.

