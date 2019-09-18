Ghana: Toyota Highlander Stolen At Tema Community 11

18 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A Toyota Highlander with a trial DV plate number 2928 has been stolen at Community 11 in Tema.

The ash coloured vehicle, with the chasis number JTEES 42A682044853, originally belonged to Very Reverend Isaac Amo Brentu of Emmanuel Methodist Church at Community 11.

A police report sighted by Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday, said, the car was stolen by a man, who approached the owner to purchase it.

During testing of the vehicle, the suspect asked the owner to get down from the car to inspect a detected fault and noise from the back tyres.

Immediately, he alighted, the suspect, according to the police report, sped off with the vehicle.

The report stated that extract of the incident has been forwarded to the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) Tema Office to assist the complainant.

It asked the general public to provide the police with any relevant information that could lead to retrieval of the vehicle and arrest of the perpetrator.

