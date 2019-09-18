Malawi: Nyasa BB Secure Into Sport Partnership Deal

17 September 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Chipambano Mbewe

Barely a month after Nyasa Big Bullets sealed a partnership with AXA Bus company,the people's team has made it again by securing yet another new partnership with one of the top leading sports wear suppliers, Into Sport.

The one year and renewable partnership is expected to expire in September 2020.

Speaking when unveiling the partnership on Monday (September 16 2019), NBB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Escort Chinula described the partnership as very vital as it will help to add more value particularly to the team which he said it is aiming high in as far as bringing and creating partnerships is concerned.

Chinula added that they will strive to make the partnership fruitful by safeguarding it so that it should be renewed once it is expired.

"As Bullets CEO this is one of the things which i promised that I will try to play a leading role in searching for more partners, so today I'm very excited because my dreams have now started becoming into a reality. But let me urge all Bullets fans in the country to support into Sport in many ways so that we can all achieve or benefit since we are in a win-to- win agreement," said Chinula.

In his remarks Into Sport owner and Managing Director Shabir Ismail said they decided to make a partnership with Bullets after getting convinced with the team's performance displayed when the team participated in this year's CAF Champions league competition.

Ismail therefore, said he believes that the partnership will help to increase their customers base.

"As a company we are very much excited with this relationship as you all know that Bullets is the biggest club in the country so we are looking forward to help this team in many ways such as selling their replica jerseys and other merchandising products which can also boost our marketing," said Ismail.

Meanwhile, Into Sport has donated ten new latest Adidas official match balls to Bullets worth K1.5 million.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
As Leaders Gather, Nigerian Assumes Top UN General Assemby Post

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.