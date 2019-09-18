Malawi: Nyasa BB Secure Into Sport Partnership Deal

Barely a month after Nyasa Big Bullets sealed a partnership with AXA Bus company,the people's team has made it again by securing yet another new partnership with one of the top leading sports wear suppliers, Into Sport.

The one year and renewable partnership is expected to expire in September 2020.

Speaking when unveiling the partnership on Monday (September 16 2019), NBB Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Escort Chinula described the partnership as very vital as it will help to add more value particularly to the team which he said it is aiming high in as far as bringing and creating partnerships is concerned.

Chinula added that they will strive to make the partnership fruitful by safeguarding it so that it should be renewed once it is expired.

"As Bullets CEO this is one of the things which i promised that I will try to play a leading role in searching for more partners, so today I'm very excited because my dreams have now started becoming into a reality. But let me urge all Bullets fans in the country to support into Sport in many ways so that we can all achieve or benefit since we are in a win-to- win agreement," said Chinula.

In his remarks Into Sport owner and Managing Director Shabir Ismail said they decided to make a partnership with Bullets after getting convinced with the team's performance displayed when the team participated in this year's CAF Champions league competition.

Ismail therefore, said he believes that the partnership will help to increase their customers base.

"As a company we are very much excited with this relationship as you all know that Bullets is the biggest club in the country so we are looking forward to help this team in many ways such as selling their replica jerseys and other merchandising products which can also boost our marketing," said Ismail.

Meanwhile, Into Sport has donated ten new latest Adidas official match balls to Bullets worth K1.5 million.