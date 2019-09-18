Nigeria: Dangote Trucks Not Banned From Night Journey - FRSC

18 September 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it has not banned Dangote trucks nor any motorist from night journeys.

The Corps' Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, said this while clarifying a report attributed to him on the subject matter.

The reports had quoted Mr Kazeem as saying his commission and Dangote Group had agreed that the company's trucks would no longer ply roads at night.

But in a statement on Wednesday, Mr Kazeem said the FRSC never said it would stop Dangote vehicles from plying roads in the country from 7 p.m to 7 a.m.

"FRSC did not say Dangote vehicles shall be impounded after 7.p.m.," Mr Kazeem said.

"The commission never said so. We were quoted out of context that we will impound their vehicles.

"We usually have safety meetings with Dangote group and others.

"One of such meetings was held on Tuesday where far reaching decisions were made and nothing was said that we were going to impound their vehicles."

He explained that the FRSC did not have powers to impound vehicles at night saying that there is no law empoweringthe commission could restrict such vehicles.

He further said that what the commission could do was to only highlight dangers of night journey.

Reports had it that the Corps had tasked the Dangote group on prompt removal of broken down vehicles and the need to intensify efforts towards achieving professionalism in the recruitment, training and certification of its drivers.

Mr Kazeem quoted the Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi, to have directed that all Dangote trucks to be fully installed with Speed Limiting Device before Dec. 31.

"Dangote to provide details of any driver who commits traffic infraction to FRSC for subjection to Emotional Stability Test.

"The Company to provide details of any driver who runs away after a crash to FRSC for flagging on the database so as to track such drivers.

"Foreign number plates on the company's trucks to be replaced with Nigeria Number Plates before Dec. 31."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Company
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
As Leaders Gather, Nigerian Assumes Top UN General Assemby Post

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.