Botswana: Moshupa Hospital Project Takes Off

17 September 2019
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Phenyo Moalosi

Moshupa — Minister of Infrastructure and Housing Development, Mr Vincent Seretse and Assistant Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Mr Karabo Gare September 17 performed a ground breaking ceremony for Moshupa Primary Hospital . Mr Seretse said the 70-bed hospital would be built at the cost of P419 million by Zhentai Group and Whitacon joint venture on a 20.90 hectare-plot. The P65 million staff housing component of the project has been awarded to a 100 per cent citizen owned company. The project is expected to be completed by March 2022.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Botswana Daily News

Most Popular
Botswana
Southern Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
As Leaders Gather, Nigerian Assumes Top UN General Assemby Post

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.