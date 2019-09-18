Botswana: Moshupa Hospital Project Takes Off

Moshupa — Minister of Infrastructure and Housing Development, Mr Vincent Seretse and Assistant Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Mr Karabo Gare September 17 performed a ground breaking ceremony for Moshupa Primary Hospital . Mr Seretse said the 70-bed hospital would be built at the cost of P419 million by Zhentai Group and Whitacon joint venture on a 20.90 hectare-plot. The P65 million staff housing component of the project has been awarded to a 100 per cent citizen owned company. The project is expected to be completed by March 2022.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>