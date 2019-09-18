Uganda/Burundi: Mubiru Wants to Diversify Approach for Burundi Clash

Cranes interim coach Abdallah Mubiru has built a reputation for building teams with an attractive style of play.

But with that kind of approach often taking time to bear fruit, Mubiru is keen on diversifying his approach as he prepares his team for Saturday's Chan Qualifier first leg away to Burundi.

"We are going to doing some set piece practice because at this level such aspects often win you games so we don't want to overlook it," Mubiru stressed ahead of the team's morning training session at Lugogo yesterday.

Prominent among the set piece specialists was KCCA wingback Mustafa Kizza, who alongside club-mates Muzamir and Mike Mutyaba, Charles Lukwago and Allan Okello trained with the rest of the squad for the first time.

The quintet returned from Angola early on Monday morning after their side's first leg goalless draw with Petro de Luanda in the Caf Champions League.

"We are all in good shape and believe we can add something substantial to the team in our quest to reach Cameroon," Lukwago, the KCCA captain stated.

Their arrival saw the 32 man provisional squad trimmed to 26 players as the team departed for Njeru Technical Centre where they were due to play the national Under-20 team Hippos preparing for the Cecafa Championship.

Proilne playmaker Bright Anukani is expected to join the Hippos' team having trained with the senior squad since his team returned from their Caf Confederation Cup engagement against AS Kigali. Joel Mutakubwa (Kyetume), Eddy Kapamba (Maroons FC), Ashraf Mandela (URA FC), Wahab Ghadafi (Onduparaka FC), Sam Kintu (Proline FC), Samson Andrew Kigozi (Police FC) were some of the players who did not make the cut. The Cranes defeated Somalia 7-2 on aggregate to reach the final qualification round while their opponents Burundi claimed a 4-1 aggregate win over South Sudan.

The finals tournament will be hosted in Cameroon next year.

Cranes Chan squad

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (KCCA), Yasin Mugabi (Wakiso Giants), James Alitho (URA) Defenders: Paul Willa (Vipers SC), Mustafa Mujuzi (Proline), Mustafa Kizza (KCCA), John Revita (KCCA), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers SC), Paul Mbowa (URA), Arafat Galiwango (Police), Benson Tahomera (Kyetume), Midfielders: Paul Mucureezi (Mbarara City), Nicholas Kasozi (KCCA), Muzamir Mutyaba (KCCA), Vianney Sekajugo (Wakiso Giants), Sulaiman Mutyaba (KCCA), Shafiq Kagimu (URA), Allan Kayiwa (Vipers SC), Allan Okello (KCCA), Saidi Kyeyune (URA), David Owor (SC Villa ), Yusuf Ssozi ( Police), Strikers: Fahad Bayo (Vipers SC), Daniel Sserunkuma (Vipers SC), Joel Madondo (Busoga United).