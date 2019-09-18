Nigeria: Xenophobic Attacks: Air Peace Boss Arrives Reps Chamber

18 September 2019
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ayitogo

The Chairman of Air Peace Airline, Allen Onyema, is currently in the chambers of the House of Representatives.

The lawmakers want to commend him for voluntarily evacuating stranded Nigerians from South Africa due to the xenophobic attacks on foreign nationals there.

The lawmakers had on Tuesday during plenary commended the airline chief for the kind gesture.

Air Peace has in the past two weeks evacuated over 400 Nigerians from South Africa free of any charge.

Mr Onyema is expected to address the lawmakers.

More details shortly...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
As Leaders Gather, Nigerian Assumes Top UN General Assemby Post

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.