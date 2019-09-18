Zimbabwe: Anti-Riot Police Block Doctors' March to Parliament

18 September 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

Police in riot gear, early Wednesday blocked protesting medical practitioners angry at the abduction of their colleague and Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association acting president Peter Magombeyi from marching to Parliament where they planned to present a petition.

Magombeyi was seized late Saturday by unknown men and has not been heard from ever since.

Demands for his safe return are growing, forcing government to establish a crack investigating team in order to sniff out the truth around the incident.

The strike by doctors has been joined by all health workers across the board and on Wednesday, the group picketed at Parirenyatwa hospital and intended to walk to Parliament about five kilometres away before police blocked their way.

Anti-riot police made a human shield at the intersection of Josiah Tongogara and Mazowe Streets close to Parirenyatwa Hospital blocking the demonstrating doctors from entering the CBD (central business district).

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, ZHDA acting spokesperson, Dean Ndoro said they had engaged the police and resolved to notify relevant authorities of their demonstration before proceeding.

Contents of the petition include a demand for Magombeyi's safe return and better working conditions for health workers.

"We have talked to the police peacefully and they are cooperative. They have since advised us to go and make a notification to the regulatory authorities to either go ahead or seek an alternative.

"If we are going to proceed, police will escort us to make sure the group is not infiltrated by people who will cause commotion," Ndoro said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

