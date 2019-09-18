Namibia: Man in Soup Over Rape of Worker's Wife

A thirty-year-old Angolan woman was allegedly raped by her husband's employer at Omashekediva, a village in the Ongwediva district of the Oshana region, on Saturday.

The police's crime report issued on Monday said the 32-year-old Namibian suspect reportedly promised to give the complainant, who is married to his domestic worker, money for having sexual intercourse with her.

He allegedly failed to do so and then threatened her with a firearm, telling her not to tell her husband when she asked him about the payment.

The suspect was arrested for rape, assault through threatening and pointing of a firearm. Police investigations continue.

A 34-year-old suspect broke into a room where he found a woman lying on the bed with her nine-month-old baby around 19h00 at Lilagati village in Oshana region last Thursday.

"When she woke up, she saw the suspect holding an axe and he ordered her not to scream. He threatened to kill her if she did and then demanded to have sex with her. He allegedly took out a pocket knife and pulled off her trousers," the report reads.

The owner of the house, who was in a separate room, heard the commotion and went to the victim's room to investigate what was happening.

The suspect then took the complainant's cellphone and fled. His footprints were tracked to his mother's house, where he was found and arrested, the report added.

The victim is a 24-year-old Angolan national. Police investigations continue. In Oranjemund a 32-year-old man allegedly raped a 34-year-old woman behind the Central Kitchen at around 04h00 on Sunday.

"He was arrested and the police investigation continues," the crime report said.

These reports come at a time when incidents of rape and femicide are rife in Namibia. Between July and August, the police recorded 57 rape cases, 26 of them involving children.

- Nampa