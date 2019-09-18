Liberians to Get Schengen Visa

The Liberian government has been told that its citizens would be given Schengen visa in Monrovia commencing from September 16, 2019. The issuance will take place at the French Embassy in Monrovia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a press release Tuesday. Liberia's Foreign Minister Gbehzohngar Milton Findley commended the French Ambassador to Liberia Terence Wills for his effort in working this process.

Prior to this, Liberians used to travel outside of the country to apply for visa. The number of Liberians that apply for Schengen visa are many. Details have not been given yet. The Schengen countries are part of the 26 members of the European nations.

The Schengen Courtiers are; Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Under the Schengen agreement, transiting from one country to another within the Schengen area is done without border controls. The Schengen visa makes it possible to visit all the countries in the Schengen area and to cross internal borders without further formalities.

The area is named after the 1985 Schengen Agreement.