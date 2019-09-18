Liberia: 27 Children Died in Mosque

Over thirty children are reported dead in a mosque as a result of fire incident.

"There were 27 children who were in a mosque learning Koran when the fire got into it. There were two survivals and they have been taken to John F. Kennedy Hospital for treatment," Moses Carter police spokesman told New Republic in a telephone interview.

He said, the incident occurred in Bassa Town, Paynesville outside Monrovia. Paynesville is a densely populated city with many unauthorized structures.

He said the incident occurred at a place known as Bassa town, in Red light. The police is expected to provide more details later.