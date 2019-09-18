Ghana: Govt Presents 3,000 School Uniform, 960 Desks to Schools in Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality

press release

The government has presented 3,000 school uniforms -- 1,600 for female students and 1,400 for male students -- to students of some deprive communities in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality.

Municipal Coordinating Director of the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal assembly, Mr. Peter Essaim Asante, said the uniform will boost the confidence of the students and appealed to the education directorate to ensure that the academic performance of the children was improved.

The Municipal Director of Education, Madam Mary Vida Kwoffie, promised to ensure an improvement in the performance of schools within the Municipality. She added that the morale of students was low because of the tattered uniform they wore to school. She assured that the uniforms will get to the assigned schools.

In a related to development, the assembly has distributed 960 desks to schools in the municipality.