Ghana: Kotoko Boss Drops From FA Pres Race

18 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Nana Kwasi Gyembibi Coker, who is the Special Assistant to Kotoko Chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei, has confirmed that his boss will no longer stand for the upcoming GFA election.

Coker, who announced the intention of his chairman to contest for the GFA hot-seat few days ago, has confirmed the business mogul is no longer interested in contesting for the position and has decided to pull out of the contest.

"Dr Kwame Kyei, the President of Kumasi Asante Kotoko has decided not to star in the FA presidential race again," Mr Coker confirmed on his official twitter account.

The Normalisation Committee opened nominations for the 2019 GFA elections on Monday.

Executive Director of Dreams FC Kurt Okraku and Former GFA Vice President George Afriyie have already picked up their forms.

The FA is set to have a new President for the first time in 13 years following the resignation of former President Kwesi Nyantakyi.

