Ghana: Weightlifting Star Amoah Returns

18 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Michael D. Abayateye

Ghana's sensational weightlifter, Christian Amoah, arrived in the country over the weekend after winning three gold medals in the 89kg category at the African Junior Weightlifting Championship in Kampala, Uganda.

Amoah was welcomed at the Kotoka International Airport by the President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Ben Nunoo Mensah and members of the weightlifting fraternity.

Speaking on his arrival, Amoah was excited over the chance to represent the country and winning gold medals at the championship.

According to him, he prepared very well for the competition and would be working hard to excel in other international competitions.

"I am very grateful to everyone who supported me throughout my preparations as well as participation in the championship," he stated.

Mr Nunoo Mensah praised the athlete for his exploits, adding that, "This is the beginning of greater things to happen for him in the sport of weightlifting and the country at large."

He urged government to support such young athletes as they continue to work hard to make the nation proud.

"These young ones are very passionate about the sport and just need some support and motivation to go all out and make the nation proud," he stressed.

Caption: Amoah welcomed by Mr Nunoo Mensah after arriving at the airport

