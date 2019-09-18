Ghana: VRA Hands Over Mechanised Water System to Teikpitikorpe

18 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Godfred Blay Gibbah

Teikpitikorpe — The Volta River Authority (VRA) on Thursday handed over a GH¢50,000.00 solar powered mechanised water system to the people of Teikpitikorpe in the Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region.

The solar-powered sand filtration system is the first of its kind being provided to a VRA impacted community under the authority's corporate social responsibility drive, and it will provide 5,000 litres of potable water daily.

Inaugurating it, the Director of VRA Kpong Retrofit Project, Mr Kenneth Arthur, said their decision to provide a borehole mechanised facility failed due to the high salt content beyond the World Health Organisation recommended level in the borehole they drilled, hence their water solution partner, Project Maji Foundation, designed a sand filtration system using the river water nearby.

Mr Arthur said Teikpitikorpe was the fourth community after Sedorm and Korankyi (in Asuogyamang District) and Amlalokorpe in the North Tongu District to benefit from the scheme aimed at providing reliable and sustainable water supply to deprived and bilharzia endemic communities along the Volta River.

"Available statistics indicate that there is bilharzia prevalence rate of about 65 per cent in Teikpitikorpe and our goal is to prevent people from entering or using water from the river which is the source of the infection," he said.

The Ada East District Chief Executive, Sarah D. Pobee, thanked the VRA for the intervention, and appealed to them to extend it to island communities in Ada, assuring that, the facility would be used responsibly, so that it would serve its full term.

The Environmental and Research Officer Public Health Sector of VRA, Elizabeth Kisson, said bilharzia is a tropical disease spread by a snail vector found among aquatic weeds after the Akosombo dam was constructed.

She said the parasite enters the body when one drinks the untreated river water or it enters the skin when one comes into contact with the river water. Those suffering from the disease pass blood in their urine or stools among other symptoms.

Ms Kisson advised those suffering from the disease to regularly take the medication administered to them by health officials to treat the condition.

Manager of Maji Project, Gaurav Kavi, thanked the people of Teikpitikorpe for their patience and assured that they plan to train two inhabitants to maintain the facility.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Environment
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
What Happens to Grace Mugabe Now?
South Africa Apologises to Nigeria for Xenophobic Attacks
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
300 Nigerians Booted From Botswana
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Suspected Hotel Serial Killers Arrested in Nigeria

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.