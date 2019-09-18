Ghana: Boarding Facility for Umar Bin Abdul Aziz Islamic Institute Inaugurated

18 September 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

As part of efforts to improve education in Akim Oda, the Zongo Youth Association based in Accra, has supported the management of Umar Bin Abdul Aziz Islamic Institute to construct a boarding facility.

The facility is available for both circular and Arabic sections.

Sheikh Adbul Razak Mohammed Umar, the headmaster of the institute, said the implementation of the boarding system for the sections would be a landmark in the history of education in the Eastern Region.

He said available facilities in the school include dormitories, computer laboratory, library, administrative offices, staff common room and dining hall with some yet to be stocked to create the enabling environment for safety and comfort for students.

Sheikh Umar said their mission was to enable Muslims adopt Islam as a way of life and to assist and guide Muslims to perform the obligations as described in the Holy Quran and the traditions of Prophet Mohammed.

"It is also to promote unity, brotherhood and cooperation among Muslims and non-Muslims," he said.

He said over the past few years, the Institute was established only for Arabic studies, Quran recitation and memorisation, and the intention to expand the scope of learning to include the circular education department, adult education, teacher training and boarding facility was implemented upon his return home after his graduation in 2009.

He said currently, the school has 315 students for Quranic recitation and memorisation, 350 students for Islamic studies, 87 students for the circular education and 90 students for adult education.

The headmaster said there are many students from the outskirts of Akim Oda, who wish to attend the Institute but a school bus to convey them to and from school has been a challenge.

Sheikh Umar said together with the committee and the staff, they have promised to sacrifice everything to help impact knowledge into their younger brothers, sisters and community.

Alhaji Zuberu Alidu, the Corporate Affairs and Administrative Manager of the Zongo Development Fund, said the fund would support the Institute with furniture and other teaching and learning materials.

He expressed the hope that management would continue to work tirelessly to develop the students into future leaders.

Mr Abdul-Razak Adam, the Executive Director, Finance and Strategy at the Savannah Fruits Company, said the effort was to empower and instill in the children the values of Islam to become responsible individuals in future.

He said individuals could take up the responsibility of providing education to children in their community, and that was exactly what the residents seek to do using religion as an entry point to provide support to these children.

Mr Adam said as part of the bigger plan for the future, they intend to acquire over 20-acre land to use for hospital, SHS and university based on Islamic values and principles.

Alhaji Osman Abdul, the Chairman of the Zongo Youth Association in Accra, said it is important to give back to the community that has trained and empowered them to grow to become responsible adults.

