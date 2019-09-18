Ghana: Patson Early Childhood Development Centre Holds Graduation

The 16thPrize-giving and graduation of Patson Early Childhood Development Centre (Patson ECDC), was last Friday held in Accra with a call for effective collaboration of all stakeholders to ensure the provision of quality education for all.

Mr Charles Ahetor Tsegah, former acting Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) who made the call, was speaking on the theme "Excellent education for a transformed nation."

The former GES boss called on parents to ensure that their children got the best opportunities that would enable them to grow to become responsible adults and citizens.

Patson ECDC with pupils from crèche to Primary three was opened in September 1999 and had so far turned out over 300 children, most of whom have completed tertiary education and doing National Service.

Awards were given to deserving children who excelled in various fields of endeavours.

A past child of Patson, Audrey Awuttey, emerged the overall 2nd best SHS student in Ghana and received a National Distinction Award.

She also took an Excellent Award for being the second best SHS student in Africa.

The graduating children were also presented with certificates of completion while some staff were also honoured.

The proprietress, Mrs Patience Efua Dickson was also acknowledged by the PTA with a citation for her good works.

In an address, Mrs Dickson, disclosed that a junior high school block would soon be constructed to enable the school to provide quality education to children in the community, saying a new site at Oduman, had been acquired and developed for the expansion project.